5 to start your day

RCMP evict Kinder Morgan protest camp, two girls go on a nighttime bus adventure and more

1. 2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pyjama-clad pair, aged 10 and 12, boarded a bus in Burnaby just before midnight Monday, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement on Facebook. See more >

2. RCMP hope to trace final days of Chilliwack woman found in Fraser River

Laura Clark was last seen walking near the Agassiz Bridge on the evening of July 15. A body, later identified as Clark’s by the BC Coroners Service, was found July 25. See more >

Laura Clark. (Submitted)

3. B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby. See more >

4. Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said firefighters worked “feverishly” to find and free the baby, using multiple tools including chainsaws, sledge hammers, jaws of life, among others. See more >

5. B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

The more than 560 wildfires have sparked 29 evacuation orders affecting more than 3,000 people, and 48 evacuation alerts affecting almost 19,000 people. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

Just Posted

White Rock RCMP, BIA issue scam warning

Customer overpaid with credit, then insisted on debit refund: business owner

VIDEO: Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

No official word on the infant’s condition, but police say the 57-year-old man who was driving the truck is in custody

UPDATE: Ottawa intervenes to get 13-year-old ball player to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Surrey chosen as Canadian bid city for Olympic softball qualifier

Canadian entry will vie for 2019 tournament with bids from North, South and Central America

Serious collision in South Surrey

One to hospital with serious injuries; 16 Avenue remains closed

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

5 to start your day

RCMP evict Kinder Morgan protest camp, two girls go on a nighttime bus adventure and more

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Most Read