5 to start your day

RCMP evict Kinder Morgan protest camp, two girls go on a nighttime bus adventure and more

1. 2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pyjama-clad pair, aged 10 and 12, boarded a bus in Burnaby just before midnight Monday, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement on Facebook. See more >

2. RCMP hope to trace final days of Chilliwack woman found in Fraser River

Laura Clark was last seen walking near the Agassiz Bridge on the evening of July 15. A body, later identified as Clark’s by the BC Coroners Service, was found July 25. See more >

Laura Clark. (Submitted)

3. B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby. See more >

A reminder that for police and public safety, an exlusion zone has been established during the enforcement operation of the injunction order. Public/media are welcome to stand at the perimeter. Once completed, members of the publc will be allowed to re-enter the exclusion zones. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) August 16, 2018

4. Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said firefighters worked “feverishly” to find and free the baby, using multiple tools including chainsaws, sledge hammers, jaws of life, among others. See more >

5. B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

The more than 560 wildfires have sparked 29 evacuation orders affecting more than 3,000 people, and 48 evacuation alerts affecting almost 19,000 people. See more >

Speaking on the $214M spent battling #BCWildfires so far this year, @DonaldsonDoug says that "we spend what’s required to keep people safe and keep fires under controls. That’s regardless of what kind of fire season we have." @BlackPressMedia #BCWildfires #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 15, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.