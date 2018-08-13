5 to start your day

Vancouver beaches closed due to E. coli, police arrest man after bomb threat and more

1. High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

Vancouver Coastal Health said that English Bay Beach, Sunset Beach and Jericho Bay were all unsafe to swim at due to high levels of E. coli in the water. See more >

2. U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

John Sessions, who created the Historic Flight Foundation at Paine Field, was the pilot of the crashed de Havilland Dragon Rapide, the foundation’s Marty Vale said. See more >

John T. Sessions stands in front of the new Mig-29 he acquired for the aircraft collection at the Historic Flight Foundation. (Mark Mulligan / The Herald)

3. ‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for head coach Wally Buono after Buono cut Johnson while the now-actor was playing for Calgary. See more >

4. Man arrested after bomb threat at Surrey business

Police say charges are pending after a 43-year-old man was arrested near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue. See more >

5. Maple Ridge store robbed two times in one night

A video posted to Facebook by the owner of Laces Footwear Clothing, Steve Pettit, shows two people wearing hats and hoodies grabbing t-shirts and other clothing items and throwing them into a basket or box before running out of the store at 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 5, one of them with clothing items in his arms. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.