5 to start your day

English Bay. (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver beaches closed due to E. coli, police arrest man after bomb threat and more

1. High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

Vancouver Coastal Health said that English Bay Beach, Sunset Beach and Jericho Bay were all unsafe to swim at due to high levels of E. coli in the water. See more >

2. U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

John Sessions, who created the Historic Flight Foundation at Paine Field, was the pilot of the crashed de Havilland Dragon Rapide, the foundation’s Marty Vale said. See more >

John T. Sessions stands in front of the new Mig-29 he acquired for the aircraft collection at the Historic Flight Foundation. (Mark Mulligan / The Herald)

3. ‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for head coach Wally Buono after Buono cut Johnson while the now-actor was playing for Calgary. See more >

Cheers to dreams not coming true 🥃 Not an easy concept to process, but the idea that sometimes our biggest and most important dreams that DON’T COME TRUE are often times the BEST THING that never happened. I’m shooting JUNGLE CRUISE now and right before I get called to set, I look up and see a CFL (Canadian Football League) game on my TV. I do a double take and realize that’s the same field I played on when I played in the CFL. I do a triple take and see the very man who coached and mentored me, but ultimately had to cut me from the team, Wally Buono who is now head coach and GM of the BC LIONS in Vancouver. Playing ball, I was always the “hardest worker in the room” and did everything I could to make the CFL and then hopefully, make it to the NFL where I dreamed of having an All Pro/Super Bowl Champion football career. Instead, I was cut from the team, told I wasn’t good enough – and sent home with $7 bucks to my name. After years of blood, sweat, guts and tears, my dream was over. Fell into depression, didn’t know what to do or where to turn. Eventually, I picked myself back up again, said fuck this and refocused and committed myself to a different path. The rest is history. I’ve been there, so I encourage you to keep working hard and remember that sometimes our dreams that don’t come true, can ultimately become the best thing that never happened.

4. Man arrested after bomb threat at Surrey business

Police say charges are pending after a 43-year-old man was arrested near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue. See more >

5. Maple Ridge store robbed two times in one night

A video posted to Facebook by the owner of Laces Footwear Clothing, Steve Pettit, shows two people wearing hats and hoodies grabbing t-shirts and other clothing items and throwing them into a basket or box before running out of the store at 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 5, one of them with clothing items in his arms. See more >

Missing woman last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Police say Kara McDonald, 38, was last seen at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday

Local breweries, beer drinkers come together for Cloverdale festival

Thousands showed up to the beer tasting event at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Saturday

VIDEO: New overpass at 72nd Avenue now open to traffic

Project on Highway 91 has been under construction for nearly two years

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

The events held in both Charlottesville and Washington, largely peaceful though tense at times, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking one year.

Growing memorial shows outpouring of support for Fredericton police

Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting Friday in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Early reports: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

One expert said that in the aftermath of a traumatic event, police officers can develop operational stress injuries, especially those who have seen both colleagues and friends killed in the line of duty

Exploring First Nation languages in B.C.

B.C. Indigenous language diversity unique

