5 to start your day

Two attacks in Surrey, the temperatures heat up and more

1. One dead, one injured in assaults Surrey RCMP believe to be related

Police say there is no risk to the public. See more >

2. Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

A Maple Ridge family remains stuck on Lombok, and Indonesian island, after a 7.0 earthquake killed close at least 97 people. See more >

3. 2 small brush fires burning in Fraser Valley: BC Wildfire Service

Both sparked Sunday and appear to be human caused, according to the wildfire service, causing hazy skies in the area. See more >

4. Heat to continue through Lower Mainland until Friday

In a special weather statement Monday, Environment Canada said maximum temperatures will reach the high 20s to low 30s Tuesday through Thursday. See more >

5. As old as B.C., the Chilliwack Fair turns 146 this year

The third oldest of its kind in the province, the annual Chilliwack Fair celebrates its 146th year this year. See more >