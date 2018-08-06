5 to start your day

Trudeau continues tour through B.C., family searches for missing Hope woman and more

1. Police identify man, 19, killed in Abbotsford shooting

Police received reports of shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Wilerose Street – located between Brundige Avenue and Kay Avenue near Godson Elementary and south of Mill Lake Park. See more >

2. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met by anti-pipeline protesters

While touring through the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver’s Pride Parade and a BBQ in Delta, protesters wouldn’t let Trudeau forget their view on the Trans Mountain pipeline project. See more >

3. Family members search for missing Hope woman in Chilliwack homeless camps

Family members are expanding their search for Shawnee Morita Inyallie, missing from the Hope area for three weeks. See more >

4. Maple Ridge man requires living kidney transplant

Due to his history of complex health issues, Geoff Dunsire isn’t being placed on the kidney donor wait list and instead has to look for one himself. See more >

5. Langley City, Surrey firefighters douse industrial fire

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a large warehouse in the 19500 block of 56 Ave on the Surrey side of the Langley-Surrey border. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

Sam Amato was last seen on Friday, July 27 in Surrey

HISTORY: How Fry’s Corner survived floods, Prohibition, and a baby monkey

The story behind the Fry family, and how they transformed a Cloverdale crossing

VIDEO: Langley City and Surrey firefighters work together to battle industrial fire

Blaze on Surrey-Langley border took several hours to completely extinguish

Delta celebrates pride with inaugural picnic

Saturday’s event drew over 100 people to Ladner’s Memorial Park

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

5 to start your day

Trudeau continues tour through B.C., family searches for missing Hope woman and more

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

From the playground to the podium: Canadian jump ropers have Olympic dreams

Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game

Most Read