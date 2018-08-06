5 to start your day

Trudeau continues tour through B.C., family searches for missing Hope woman and more

1. Police identify man, 19, killed in Abbotsford shooting

Police received reports of shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Wilerose Street – located between Brundige Avenue and Kay Avenue near Godson Elementary and south of Mill Lake Park. See more >

2. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met by anti-pipeline protesters

While touring through the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver’s Pride Parade and a BBQ in Delta, protesters wouldn’t let Trudeau forget their view on the Trans Mountain pipeline project. See more >

.@JustinTrudeau spoke of the need for positivity in the upcoming federal election, and confirmed @CQualtro as the @liberal_party's candidate for #DeltaBC. Read more soon on https://t.co/WuEaocHRz3. pic.twitter.com/nV2Xvg0X73 — James Smith (@JamesWESmith) August 5, 2018

3. Family members search for missing Hope woman in Chilliwack homeless camps

Family members are expanding their search for Shawnee Morita Inyallie, missing from the Hope area for three weeks. See more >

4. Maple Ridge man requires living kidney transplant

Due to his history of complex health issues, Geoff Dunsire isn’t being placed on the kidney donor wait list and instead has to look for one himself. See more >

5. Langley City, Surrey firefighters douse industrial fire

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a large warehouse in the 19500 block of 56 Ave on the Surrey side of the Langley-Surrey border. See more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

