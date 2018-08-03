5 to start your day

High-end cars clocked speeding 50 kilometres over limit, two nabbed for alleged theft and more

1. Bus driver reportedly pepper sprayed in Surrey

A crazy series of events last night in Surrey has one man in jail, facing a number of charges. See more >

2. Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to Mission racetrack

A 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H, both driven by 22-year-old residents from Burnaby, were stopped in the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway, said Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

3. Man from Aldergrove one of two dead in plane crash

Black Press Media has learned the pilot, Spencer Neufeld, was flying for Fort Langley Air. See more >

4. 9-year-old Pokemon player from Langley heading to championships

Lucas Oldale is ranked no. 21 among all North American junior players of the Pokemon card game and he is about to head to Nashville and the world invitational championships later this month. See more >

5. 2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

Two people wanted on immigration warrants have been arrested, with police still seeking a third person, in relation to a string of bank and credit card thefts at Canada Line SkyTrain stations. See more >

