5 to start your day

One person killed in a float plane crash, friends mourn Maple Ridge girl killed in crash and more

1. 1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Police say they received several 911 calls following the crash. Nearby boaters actived quickly to attempt to rescue those inside the plane. See more >

2. Here’s how to protect your data at the border

A civil liberties watchdog is warning B.C. residents to turn off their phones and backup their data before heading back across the border into Canada. See more >

Today, we're excited to launch our Electronic Devices Privacy Handbook: A Guide to Your Rights at the Border! Learn more about your rights at US preclearance areas, border search policies, & best practices to secure your data: https://t.co/7Gj0bkypHM #Privacy #Cdnpoli #bcpoli — BC Civil Liberties (@bccla) August 1, 2018

3. Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Does the forecast call for Blizzards? See more >

Save the date for DQ. Thursday August 9 is #MiracleTreatDay. Net proceeds of every BLIZZARD Treat sold goes to local children’s hospitals to create a world with more play, ruckus and roar. @CMNCanada

*To find a DQ location, go to https://t.co/RGYGgyWj4B for more information pic.twitter.com/01EUPLLk31 — Dairy Queen Canada (@DQCanada) August 2, 2018

4. Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

The B.C. Day long weekend is one of the most travelled weekends of the year, and Crime Stoppers is urging homeowners to take a few extra steps to protect their property from criminals while away from home. See more >

5. Friends weep for Maple Ridge girl killed in crash

“You couldn’t look at her without smiling too, just a nice person who didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” said Maurizio, a friend. See more >

