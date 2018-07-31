(Canadian Press photo)

5 to start your day

A man pushed into traffic at the PNE, deadly crash on the Coquihalla and more

1. Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is advising people with expired EpiPens to still use them if they experience an anaphylactic reaction and then call 911. See more >

2. Furor over rainbow flag fails to deter supporters

A few days before the event, a high-profile critic generated controversy when she complained the Pride flag was oppressive to non-gay people. See more >

3. One driver killed, Coquihalla remains closed northbound

RCMP say a driver has lost their life after a multi-vehicle crash and fire on the Coquihalla Monday evening. See more >

4. Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Two men allege they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV. See more >

5. Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Police have charged 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj of Whitby, Ont., in the 2009 murder of gang member Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall parking lot. See more >

Just Posted

Movies Under the Stars kick off Saturday at Surrey’s Holland Park

It’s year 13 for the Downtown Surrey BIA-hosted movie nights

Renegades ’99 win provincials, prepare to defend national title

White Rock softball team to begin play at Canadian championships Monday in South Surrey

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

At least five of seven 2018 Surrey homicide victims were shot

Surrey RCMP says gangsters feeling ‘heat’

Grammy winner, environmental activist Ricky Kej plays Surrey

The award-winning musician collaborated with dozens of musicians at Surrey’s Fusion Festival

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

A pair of wildfires has prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people and now barrels Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California.

WestJet posts $20.8 million loss amid labour dispute, higher fuel prices

WestJet’s second quarter losses amounted to 18 cents per share.

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

Trump on Monday said he’d meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani “anytime” if the Iranian leader were willing.

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

The World Junior Showcase is an eight day event featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

