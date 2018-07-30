Emilie Thurber and Gideon the cat before the coyote attack. (Submitted)

5 to start your day

A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more

1. Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

“He definitely put up a fight. He must have chomped down on one of them. He’s such a trooper.” See more >

2. Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE show

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a Surrey man was pushed into traffic after trying to help a woman while leaving the PNE in July. See more >

3. One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests that a stop sign, at the corner of 40 Avenue and 184 Street, was “disregarded,” which caused the collision. See more >

Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision near the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection. (Shane MacKichan photo)

4. Family in town for horse show has truck stolen from hotel parking lot in Pitt Meadows

Debbi Vanderydt and her 8-year-old daughter were in town from Westwold, 45 minutes outside of Kamloops, for the Canadian Cup Dressage Festival at the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

There are unconfirmed reports that a suspect was seen fleeing on foot and that the K-9 unit and heavily armed officers searching the area for a suspect. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Just Posted

Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE show

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

Shots were fired in the 7800-block of 138th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say

UPDATE: One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

After 30 years of volunteering in Surrey, James Good is recognized

‘I was so wonderfully surprised,’ Good said of being named Citizen of the Year

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Woman dies near Squamish

Details few so far as coroner investigates

5 to start your day

A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

CryptoKitties: Are blockchain Beanie Babies the future of e-commerce or a fad?

Some CryptoKitties have commanded six figures on the virtual market, and the B.C.-based company behind the project says it’s attracted more than US$12 million in investments.

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more