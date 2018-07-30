5 to start your day

A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more

Emilie Thurber and Gideon the cat before the coyote attack. (Submitted)

1. Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

“He definitely put up a fight. He must have chomped down on one of them. He’s such a trooper.” See more >

2. Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE show

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a Surrey man was pushed into traffic after trying to help a woman while leaving the PNE in July. See more >

3. One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests that a stop sign, at the corner of 40 Avenue and 184 Street, was “disregarded,” which caused the collision. See more >

Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision near the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection. (Shane MacKichan photo)

4. Family in town for horse show has truck stolen from hotel parking lot in Pitt Meadows

Debbi Vanderydt and her 8-year-old daughter were in town from Westwold, 45 minutes outside of Kamloops, for the Canadian Cup Dressage Festival at the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

There are unconfirmed reports that a suspect was seen fleeing on foot and that the K-9 unit and heavily armed officers searching the area for a suspect. See more >

