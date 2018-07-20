Paul Bennett is shown in this undated police handout photo. (IHIT handout)

5 to start your day

Plea for help to find hockey dad’s killer, Langley diver shares story of Thai cave rescue, and more

1. Surrey hockey coach was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

The wife of Paul Bennett, who was shot dead in his driveway last month, makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer. See more >

2. 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab believes he is now the youngest pilot with the fewest hours logged to fly solo. See more >

3. Online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV professors weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape. See more >

4. Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown of Langley reflects on his team’s effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety. See more >

5. Pitt Meadows wants marijuana banned from ALR

The mayor and council are concerned about conversion from growing food to making pot, once it becomes legal. See more >

Just Posted

‘Sabrina’ series will film late into the night in Cloverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be on location at ‘Cerberus Books’ until early Saturday

New trial for man who was given the wrong medical records

Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were

North Delta teens receive top scholarships from SFU

Bradley Schellenberg and Deanna Liu were awarded $100,000 and $110,000, respectively, for university

Fundraiser to help mother of French jogger detained after crossing border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Cloverdale lacrosse player raising money for trip to nationals

Elijah Gill, 12, is the sole Surrey player on Team BC for PeeWee Lacrosse

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

