5 to start your day

1. B.C. Lions treat family of late mother to CFL game

Kelly Sandoval passed away in March, almost two months after she was hit by a truck that rampaged through a Maple Ridge mall parking lot. See more >

2. Police seek teen after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Witnesses told police that a male teen was seen in the area at the same time as the assault took place on a path close to 5889 Patterson Avenue just after 9 p.m. See more >

3. Builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen after three-month ‘RFQ’ period

The move signals “one step closer to a safer crossing” between Surrey and New Westminster, according to a provincial government release Monday. See more >

4. Coco the cat survives horrific Chilliwack house fire wrapped in a blanket

When Jessica Elliott and her 10-year-old son fled their basement apartment amid a blaze that eventually destroyed five structures and damaged 11 others, she told firefighters that Coco was downstairs in the laundry room. See more >

5. The Bandits arrive in the Fraser Valley

The newest franchise in the Canadian Elite Basketball League was officially unveiled on Monday, as the Fraser Valley Bandits entered the professional sporting world. See more >

