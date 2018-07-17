5 to start your day

Police seek teen after attack on elderly man, builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen and more

1. B.C. Lions treat family of late mother to CFL game

Kelly Sandoval passed away in March, almost two months after she was hit by a truck that rampaged through a Maple Ridge mall parking lot. See more >

2. Police seek teen after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Witnesses told police that a male teen was seen in the area at the same time as the assault took place on a path close to 5889 Patterson Avenue just after 9 p.m. See more >

3. Builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen after three-month ‘RFQ’ period

The move signals “one step closer to a safer crossing” between Surrey and New Westminster, according to a provincial government release Monday. See more >

4. Coco the cat survives horrific Chilliwack house fire wrapped in a blanket

When Jessica Elliott and her 10-year-old son fled their basement apartment amid a blaze that eventually destroyed five structures and damaged 11 others, she told firefighters that Coco was downstairs in the laundry room. See more >

5. The Bandits arrive in the Fraser Valley

The newest franchise in the Canadian Elite Basketball League was officially unveiled on Monday, as the Fraser Valley Bandits entered the professional sporting world. See more >

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Celebration of Life planned for Cloverdale man shot dead last month

Hockey coach and nurse Paul Bennett to be remembered Friday at Langley facility

Toad tour comes up dry in Langley

Hot weather blamed for absence of toadlets near breeding area

SLIDESHOW: Soul sounds at White Rock’s Five Corners

Big City Soul performs

UPDATE: All horses safe and sound after Cloverdale barn goes up in flames

Sandy Zalit thanks fire crews that worked for hours to extinguish blaze on 184th Street

VIDEO: Sleepy Gonzales sounds off as ‘Play Surrey’ contest winners

Fleetwood-based band got serious as a foursome just last year

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Trudeau’s youth council divided over Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

A letter signed by 16 past and present members was made public today, asking the federal government to reverse course

