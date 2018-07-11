5 to start your day

A group of Jack’s friends sat around a memorial, which they built, Friday afternoon at Crescent Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey talks train relocation after tragedy, bee beards in Cloverdale and more

1. Crescent Beach rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

The Semiahmoo Peninsula’s MP and MLA say the tragic death of 15 year-old Jack Stroud last week underlines the need for action from all levels of government on rail safety. See more >

2. Thai cave rescue diver attended Langley high school

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave. See more >

3. Maple Ridge naturopath loses licence over illicit cosmetic injections

In a July 5 statement, the college says that Dr. Allan Strauss admitted that he didn’t get a patient’s “adequate, informed consent” and misled that person when he injected phenol as a cosmetic treatment. See more >

4. Surrey, Delta men sentenced to 20 years in massive fentanyl lab bust

The charges stem from a 2016 bust where the deadly drug W-18 was also found for the first time in Canada. See more >

Illegal fentanyl lab in the Burnaby apartment, from the 2016 police search. (Delta Police Department photo)

5. Bee beards to return at Cloverdale’s annual Honeybee Festival

No. 1 reason to go: To watch as one brave soul has thousands of bees put on their face. See more >

The bee beards at the annual Honeybee Festival are always a crowd favourite. (Honeybee Centre / honeybeecentre.ca)

