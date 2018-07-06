5 to start your day

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s softball team, new trial ordered in 2010 Surrey shooting and more

Danielle Lawrie-Locke poses with her daughters, Madison and Audrey at Husky Stadium where her No. 15 jersey was retired by the University of Washington in 2014. (Morgan Henry Photography/Contributed)

1. B.C. travel vloggers ID’d as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Megan Scraper, described by friends as “sweet and lovely,” was swept into a pool 30 metres below the one she was in at the falls on Tuesday. Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh tried to save her, but were themselves swept away. See more >

2. Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s national softball team

Langley’s Danielle Lawrie-Locke will be hitting the diamond with the rest of Team Canada when the nation’s best softball players compete in the upcoming Canada Cup International Softball Championship. See more >

3. New trial ordered for Maninder Gill in 2010 Surrey shooting

Gill was convicted of aggravated assault and related firearms offences for the shooting of Harjit Atwal in a parking lot next to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Newton following a wedding celebration on Aug. 28, 2010. See more >

4. Youth organization wants anti-porn curriculum in Chilliwack schools

Although the school year just ended, an international youth organization is rallying to encourage Chilliwack’s educators to include its anti-porn curriculum in classrooms come September. See more >

3. Highway 3 reopened after mower fire

A highway mowing truck caught on fire east of Hope just past exit 173, the Hope Fire Department responded and were able to get the fire under control within minutes. See more >