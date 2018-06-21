5 to start your day

1. B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization Oct. 17

At least some retail marijuana stores will be ready to open in B.C. on Oct. 17, when recreational sales become legal under federal law, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says. See more >

2. Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore’s lawyer told the three-judge panel at the BC Court of Appeal that she had not known why her daughter was being taken across the border in 2004, and so shouldn’t have been convicted. See more >

3. Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

A person was hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night. See more >

4. Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Councillor Sam Waddington’s expenses were $10,000 higher than any other member of Chilliwack council for 2017. See more >

5. Surrey football streaker hires personal injury lawyer

The man, in his 20s, was knocked down after running out onto the field in his bare feet during the second quarter during last Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Allouettes. See more >

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Hayne says he’ll be running in the October election, but has yet to decide if he’ll run as council or mayoral candidate

Hate crime at heart of ‘My Funny Valentine,’ a Pride Week play in Surrey

Playwright Dave Deveau’s script written in response to 2008 murder of Lawrence King in California

Longtime Lord Tweedsmuir music teacher to give final concert before retirement

Community invited to watch special goodbye concert

‘Glam & Glitter’ ball, festival and more at Surrey Pride celebrations

Portland’s Caravan of Glam among performers from June 26 to 30

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

Marijuana seized from Lower Mainland dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

5 to start your day

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in child bride case, BC Lions streaker hires lawyer and more

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

