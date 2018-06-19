5 to start your day

1. TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

In a briefing with reporters Monday, executives said that the transit agency was looking at moving towards distance-based fares for rapid transit and SeaBuses, while nixing the three-zone system. See more >

Just to give you an idea of how the pricing structure would work under the newly-proposed distance-based @TransLink fares: @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/YS7KMbkj4z — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 18, 2018

2. Modular housing for homeless open in Surrey

What was a muddy, vacant property off of King George Boulevard just two months ago has been transformed into one of three modular housing sites for 160 of Surrey’s homeless living along 135A Street or in nearby shelters. See more >

3. It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented Chilliwack doctor

“Their role, if I’m understanding correctly, is to be the middle man and get a cut of the action,” continued Forde. “If their idea of The Basement Doctor, which is the title of the show, takes hold, then the network probably pays them (something for the show’s rights).” See more >

4. Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Four men were arrested in a dramatic takedown by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers in Langley Monday night. See more >

5. Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Chilliwack, Vancouver and South Surrey independent schools all made the top 10. See more >

Enough with the useless Fraser Institute rankings. Our #bced students and their hard work deserve better than clickbait. Have a question about a school? Talk to the staff that work there and the school’s community of parents. They know more than any standardized test. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/RvnQBth18k — BCTF (@bctf) June 19, 2018

