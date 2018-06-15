5 to start your day

TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Supreme Court, Maple Ridge senior attacked and more

Here’s what’s making news in the Lower Mainland this morning.

1. TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Canada’s top court

Canada’s top court rules that law societies do not have to accredit Trinity Western University law graduates. See more >

2. Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

“We came across a German shepherd that didn’t like my dog. He lunged at him and then my dog tried to lunge back, and at that point her dog just gripped onto his face and wouldn’t let go.” See more >

3. ‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

They may be number one in their kids’ hearts, but a recent study suggests when men become fathers, they can earn a raise without having to be the top performer in the office. See more >

4. MLA speaks on high-risk sex offender in Chilliwack neighbourhood

Although Conway is no longer incarcerated, he’s still subject to more than two dozen “very stringent conditions, including 24-hour supervision, an ankle bracelet, and a list of prohibitions,” said MLA Laurie Throness. See more >

5. Why has bus traffic disappeared from Abbotsford border crossing, but not elsewhere?

In 2007, a total of 63,318 bus passengers on 1,974 buses made their way through the Sumas crossing, according to U.S. government figures. But in the last decade that number has drastically declined. See more >

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

Just Posted

Surrey’s hidden heroes honoured at RCMP awards ceremony

More than 170 people were honoured at the Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge Awards Thursday

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

OUR VIEW: To make Surrey safer from gang violence, we all must play our part

We can’t simply look to our politicians for a be-all, end-all solution

Family behind Whalley’s Avani Centre announce donation to Surrey Hospital Foundation

Residential and hotel tower, at King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway, has 2022 completion date

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts near Tofino

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Off-leash dogs attack B.C. senior, pit bull

SPCA can do little without information of dog owners

