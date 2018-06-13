5 to start your day

Youth agency closes after staff allegedly offer teens drugs, sex assault recanted and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Pitt Meadows man worried about criminal record checks for candidates

Scott Magri worries that his past criminal convictions could preclude him from running for Pitt Meadows council as it lobbies the province for changes. See more >

2. Lower Mainland youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

B.C.’s child and youth watchdog says he is “gravely concerned” about the operation of some residential agencies contracted by the province after a Lower Mainland agency was closed in May due to drug involvement by a staff member. See more >

3. Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

At its peak, more than a dozen protesters gathered outside the Chilliwack home believed to be housing repeated sex offender James Conway. See more >

4. BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

Travellers on BC Ferries will have to pay slightly more money for their trips beginning later this month, as the Crown corporation has announced it is axing their fuel rebate program. See more >

5. North Delta sex assault allegation recanted

Investigators have determined an alleged sexual assault near Sunbury Hall in April never happened. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Just Posted

Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

Villeneuve was first elected to Surrey City Council in 1989

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

‘Gutsy Walk’ in Surrey raises more than $60K

Fleetwood Park event raised funds for research and awareness of Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

Semiahmoo First Nation approval, dealing with environmental concerns would be key to moving forward

White Rock’s fire safety assessment upgraded

Fire Underwriters Survey gives some of highest marks in Canada to city

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

5 to start your day

Youth agency closes after staff allegedly offer teens drugs, sex assault recanted and more

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

Most Read