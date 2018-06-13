5 to start your day

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Pitt Meadows man worried about criminal record checks for candidates

Scott Magri worries that his past criminal convictions could preclude him from running for Pitt Meadows council as it lobbies the province for changes. See more >

2. Lower Mainland youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

B.C.’s child and youth watchdog says he is “gravely concerned” about the operation of some residential agencies contracted by the province after a Lower Mainland agency was closed in May due to drug involvement by a staff member. See more >

3. Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

At its peak, more than a dozen protesters gathered outside the Chilliwack home believed to be housing repeated sex offender James Conway. See more >

4. BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

Travellers on BC Ferries will have to pay slightly more money for their trips beginning later this month, as the Crown corporation has announced it is axing their fuel rebate program. See more >

5. North Delta sex assault allegation recanted

Investigators have determined an alleged sexual assault near Sunbury Hall in April never happened. See more >

