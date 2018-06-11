5 to start your day

1. Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire
Fire officials say 16 others were taken to hospital with various injuries.
2. Alcohol suspected factor after pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Surrey
RCMP say driver was arrested after Newton crash Sunday morning.
3. Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16 Avenue
Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery.
4. Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for Langley breeder
John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify.
5. Rescued parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary in Delta via Craigslist
About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island.