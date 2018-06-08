5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears speaks with students at White Rock Elementary about graffiti strewn across their school’s walls overnight Tuesday. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)

1. IHIT confirms identity of Chilliwack’s second homicide of the year

Victim was 25-year-old Zach Cross who RCMP say was known to police. See more >

2. Chilliwack mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender

James William Conway has been in Chilliwack at an undisclosed location for almost a year, until neighbours spotted the 43-year-old wearing an electronic ankle monitor in their Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood. See more >

3. ‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

White Rock RCMP are investigating vandalism that left a school with expletives and male genitalia painted on its walls. See more >

4. Jaspal Atwal to be tried in June 2019 on charge of uttering threat

A former MP whose attendance at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reception in India in February sparked an international brouhaha was arraigned Thursday on an unrelated charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. See more >

5. 124 people died of drug overdoses in April: coroner

A total of 511 people have died from overdoses in B.C. between January and April, with nearly 50 per cent of the deaths ocurring in Vancouver and Surrey. See more >