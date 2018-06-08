5 to start your day

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears speaks with students at White Rock Elementary about graffiti strewn across their school’s walls overnight Tuesday. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

1. IHIT confirms identity of Chilliwack’s second homicide of the year

Victim was 25-year-old Zach Cross who RCMP say was known to police.

2. Chilliwack mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender

James William Conway has been in Chilliwack at an undisclosed location for almost a year, until neighbours spotted the 43-year-old wearing an electronic ankle monitor in their Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

3. ‘Extreme’ graffiti of f-bombs and penis doodles mars elementary school

White Rock RCMP are investigating vandalism that left a school with expletives and male genitalia painted on its walls.

4. Jaspal Atwal to be tried in June 2019 on charge of uttering threat

A former MP whose attendance at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception in India in February sparked an international brouhaha was arraigned Thursday on an unrelated charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

5. 124 people died of drug overdoses in April: coroner

A total of 511 people have died from overdoses in B.C. between January and April, with nearly 50 per cent of the deaths ocurring in Vancouver and Surrey.

Sea lion shot in face one year ago to live at Vancouver Aquarium

VIDEO: Surrey’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

After more than 60,000 visits and hundreds of overdose reversals, not a single death reported at 135A Street site

Surrey Women’s Centre celebrates ‘25 years of resilience’

Twenty-fifth anniversary event planned for June 9 at Holland Park

Local union raises $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital

Money was donated during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend

Idea for Surrey stadium bounced by Vancouver Dragons basketball team

For now, minor pro squad is leaving TWU gym for Tamanawis Secondary in Newton, starting Saturday

New vehicle inspection facility under construction in Delta

The undercover facility is scheduled to be complete in June 2019

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

