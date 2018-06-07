5 to start your day

SUV careens into White Rock home, ICBC said Maple Ridge man’s large insurance bill justified and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. RCMP arrest alleged money launderer in Richmond

Dan Bui Shun Jin is an alleged "high roller" with international ties, who arrived in B.C. in late May, RCMP said.

2. SUV careens into hillside White Rock home

Three people were home at the time – two upstairs and one in the basement – however, none were injured. Meanwhile, the driver was taken to hospital.

3. ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

ICBC says 10 at-fault accidents in a 19-year period justify charging a Pitt Meadows farmer $41,000 a year to insure his truck, but the farmer disagrees.

4. It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

It's spring, which marks the breeding season for many animals across B.C., leading to some pretty wacky behaviour as they move to protect their newborns.

5. Surveillance footage captures suspects in gang killing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified two vehicles and two men believed to be associated to the murder of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity.

Just Posted

SUV careens into hillside White Rock home

Driver taken to hospital for head laceration, home occupants uninjured: deputy fire chief

Surrey mayor shrugs off criticism about rainbow crosswalk

Hepner calls opposition ‘a message of hate camouflaged by an issue of cost’

Semi-truck righted after rollover crash in Delta

The truck closed roads for several hours after the crash on the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17

$300K sculpture approved for future Clayton Community Hub

The raspberry-coloured steel sculpture stands over 6 metres tall

Surrey, Langley players selected in Major League Baseball Draft

Clayton Heights’ Mitch Robinson highlights local draft class after selection by New York Yankees

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting seniors and their jewelry

Vancouver police have received reports of eight cases of such theft in less than a month

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

High school dancers raise funds for two groups

Three-school event raises $800 for hockey team and cancer centre

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

