5 to start your day

SUV careens into White Rock home, ICBC said Maple Ridge man’s large insurance bill justified and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. RCMP arrest alleged money launderer in Richmond

Dan Bui Shun Jin is an alleged “high roller” with international ties, who arrived in B.C. in late May, RCMP said. See more >

2. SUV careens into hillside White Rock home

Three people were home at the time – two upstairs and one in the basement – however, none were injured. Meanwhile, the driver was taken to hospital. See more >

Vehicle crashed into house at corner of Victoria and Fir in White Rock pic.twitter.com/IuxLEpmMLE — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) June 7, 2018

3. ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

ICBC says 10 at-fault accidents in a 19-year period justify charging a Pitt Meadows farmer $41,000 a year to insure his truck, but the farmer disagrees. See more >

4. It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

It’s spring, which marks the breeding season for many animals across B.C., leading to some pretty wacky behaviour as they move to protect their newborns. See more >

5. Surveillance footage captures suspects in gang killing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified two vehicles and two men believed to be associated to the murder of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity. See more >