Cheam Chief Ernie Crey and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Trans Mountain pipeline’s Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting on the Cheam reserve in Chilliwack on June 5, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5 to start your day

Two teens identified as victims in Surrey, opioid crisis impacting B.C. pregnancy wards and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. Teen boys victim of latest homicide in Surrey

Cpl. Frank Jang, at a news conference Tuesday morning, appealed for anyone with information regarding the activities of 16-year-old Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal, to come forward. See more >

2. Prime Minister meets with Indigenous leaders for pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged right off the bat that he understands that not everyone was “unanimous” in support of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. See more >

3. Teen stabbed at Pitt Meadows Day

According to the boy’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, her son got into a verbal exchange with a few kids that he didn’t know and they proceeded to physically attack him and stab him three times. See more >

4. Dump truck crushes man to death on worksite

A 24-year-old Vancouver man was pronounced dead at the scene. See more >

5. Opioid crisis impacting pregnancy wards in Vancouver

New guidelines make the fight to rid of drug use in both mothers and their newborns the centre focus. See more >

