5 to start your day

1. IHIT deployed to reported shooting in Campbell Heights

RCMP have closed 40th Avenue from 184th to 192nd Streets. Around 11 p.m. Monday, Surrey Fire also responded to a location in the northeastern area of Surrey for a vehicle fire. See more >

2. Trudeau in Chilliwack Tuesday to chat with pipeline supporters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan is to meet with one of the most outspoken B.C. Indigenous leaders in support of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, Chief Ernie Crey of the Cheam First Nation. See more >

3. Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

Protests occurred in Mission, Chilliwack and Surrey at the same time as other protests across Canada. See more >

4. Cars hit by falling feces at Abbotsford Park

An Abbotsford woman says her car was hit by a large amount of feces falling from the sky in mid-May, just a day after a similar incident in Kelowna that has prompted Transport Canada to look into whether aircraft are to blame. See more >

5. Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

Peacocks continue to ruffle feathers in Sullivan Heights and the city is looking to other municipalities for a possible solution. See more >

Just Posted

IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

Motorcyclist seriously hurt after Monday night crash in Surrey

Photos from scene suggest motorcycle T-boned SUV at 88th Avenue and 126th Street at about 9 p.m.

Fraud suspect sought by Surrey RCMP in connection with April incident

Man attempted to take out $6,500 at a Fleetwood-area money lending business, police say

‘We’re panicking’: Guildford Lions Club appeals for new members to remain active in Surrey

Just three members showed up for the club’s last meeting, so it was cancelled

VIDEO: Pipeline protest at South Surrey MP’s office

Part of 80 such protests announced across Canada today

VIDEO: Small Surrey group protests against Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Protest took place at Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

