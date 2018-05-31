5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

1. RCMP resolve “disturbing” incident in Langley

Police say the man who offered a teen girl a ride to school was a family friend she didn’t recognize. See more >

2. Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Four homes are involved in the blaze and 45 firefighters are still on site. See more >

3. One year later, still no charges in Chilliwack chicken abuse case

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) is not happy it’s been nearly a year since the release of video showing violent abuse of chickens on a Chilliwack farm and yet no one has been charged. See more >

Elite Farm Services workers seen throwing chickens at a Chilliwack farm in undercover video filmed by Mercy for Animals. (Submitted)

4. Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged to have been held captive at a residence in west Richmond on Wednesday morning. See more >

5. Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Some wonder what’s taken so long, but it appears some local First Nations people are taking advantage of marijuana’s legal grey area by opening up shops on reserves. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Just Posted

Day of the Honeybee returns to Cloverdale this Saturday

Free, family friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Honeybee Centre

Surrey’s Biofuel Facility wins national innovation award

Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators award given to projects that have a ‘significant and positive impact on the environment’

Former Triton, Blue Jay remembered by baseball community

Jonathan Côté passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer

Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

Martin has served on Surrey City Council since 2005

Shakespeare’s ‘Dream’ story brought to Surrey stage by Coastal City Ballet

Brazil-born dancer ‘so blessed to have the chance to do this again,’ at Surrey Arts Centre

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

Crews battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read