Pilots standing in solidarity with WestJet. (garybrussell/Twitter)

5 to start your day

WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more

1. WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Flying with WestJet? You can relax, because your flight will take off as scheduled. See more >

2. Quick action likely saved White Rock man

Unconscious, not breathing and moments away from death, a man is lucky it was South Surrey’s Patrick Storoshenko who within earshot in White Rock last Friday (May 18). See more >

3. Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t believe any structures are at risk but says that “logistically it’s going to be difficult to get there.” See more >

4. One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

They say one person was found dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See more >

5. One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Lower Mainland District RCMP say they believe an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane Saturday morning, killing the passenger in the westbound vehicle. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No more Canada Day parade at Canada Place

Just Posted

Six arrests follow raids on three Surrey residences

Surrey RCMP Drug Section and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team raided three residences last Wednesday

Hundreds of butterflies released at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery

The sixth-annual event aims to teach children about the cycle of life

Two fires within an hour in Clayton Heights Saturday

The pair of Surrey fires were less than six blocks from one another

Earl Marriott junior boys win first game of rugby provincials

Juniors, senior to play Wednesday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Burn scars now a ‘badge of honour’

White Rock woman shares story of survival after a terrible accident in 1978

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

5 to start your day

WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more