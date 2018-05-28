5 to start your day

WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more

1. WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Flying with WestJet? You can relax, because your flight will take off as scheduled. See more >

2. Quick action likely saved White Rock man

Unconscious, not breathing and moments away from death, a man is lucky it was South Surrey’s Patrick Storoshenko who within earshot in White Rock last Friday (May 18). See more >

3. Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t believe any structures are at risk but says that “logistically it’s going to be difficult to get there.” See more >

#BCFS Air crews reporting a new forest fire that is growing just east of the old Upper Pitt River hatchery. Requesting heli bucketing and ground crews. https://t.co/5isB7KcvQE — ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 27, 2018

4. One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

They say one person was found dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See more >

5. One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Lower Mainland District RCMP say they believe an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane Saturday morning, killing the passenger in the westbound vehicle. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.