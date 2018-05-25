Dikes protecting Abbotsford along the Vedder and Fraser River need to be raised and stabilized. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

5 to start your day

The latest on mobility pricing, thieves target a farmer’s market, and more

1. Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%. See more >

2. Province has been missing in action on flood protection, experts say

B.C.’s former flood safety chief and others share their views in the final instalment in the Abbotsford News’ three-part series on the flood dangers posed to the Fraser Valley. See more >

3. Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings. See more >

4. Overdose crisis is ‘hitting good kids’

Organizers of White Rock event say conversation around substance use needs to change. See more >

5. Langley uke man marvels amid Royal wedding merriment

Peter and Sandy Luongo were in London Saturday for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. See more >

Peter and Sandy Luongo swapped stories with a Vancouver-based flight attendant, Cara Bonhage, who with her posse ofthree secured a spot at the front gate to Windsor Castle for Saturday’s Royal wedding. (Cara Bonhage/Special to the Langley Advance)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Just Posted

Human rights complaint against Surrey-based DIVERSEcity to proceed

Not-for-profit agency’s application to have the complaint against it dismissed has been denied

Surrey LRT open houses planned

TransLink and City of Surrey hosting three meetings focusing on Surrey-Newton-Guildford portion of the planned light rail line

VIDEO: Fiery crash closes Highway 1 at 232 Street

One vehicle burst into flames, victim airlifted to hospital following Thursday evening collision

South Surrey students explore cultural history of Haida Gwaii

Earl Marriott Secondary students visited sacred sites, learned heritage of Haida people

UPDATE: Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Memorial Shelter to celebrate grand opening this Friday

After nearly a decade, the purpose-built shelter will officially open its doors

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson chief began his career in Vancouver

5 to start your day

The latest on mobility pricing, thieves target a farmer’s market, and more

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

Most Read