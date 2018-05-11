5 to start your day

Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

1. Police have traffic blocked at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard

A police incident has forced Surrey RCMP to block traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard this morning. See more >

2. City of Chilliwack issues evacuation alert to properties outside dike

An evacuation alert was issued by the City of Chilliwack on Wednesday for six properties near the Fraser River Wednesday as the river continues to rise. See more >

3. 161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

The three townships seeing the highest number of deaths remain Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria where lives claimed have reached 102, 55 and 34 respectively. See more >

4. New protest camp against modular homes pops up in Maple Ridge

“We’re occupying the land in favour of seniors residences,” said Riekie Armstrong. See more >

5. ‘Bed Pan,’ bragging rights on the line at annual Cloverdale bed races

The Bed Pan trophy, awarded to the winners of the men’s race, and the Chamber Pot, awarded to the women’s division, are on the line. And, in true traditional style, there will also be a prize for the best dressed team — costumes are encouraged. See more >

Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Just Posted

‘Bed Pan,’ bragging rights on the line at annual Cloverdale bed races

Can anyone take down the ‘winningest team’ in bed races history?

Pedestrian in critical condition after early morning crash in Surrey

Police have blocked traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey school district to hire 66 new teachers, 24 education assistants by September

It’s expected B.C.’s biggest district will grow by 850 students this fall

Councillors upset over First Nation disinvitation

Mayor denies any directive to exclude SFN from White Rock Buskers Festival

Delta police looking for owner of donated jewelry

Costume jewelry donated to DSYL Thrift Store turned out to be the real thing, valued at $23K

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

Surrey date on Shawn Hook’s 17-city Canadian concert tour

‘Sound of Your Heart’ hit singer to play Bell theatre in November

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

5 to start your day

Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

Most Read