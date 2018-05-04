5 to start your day

Nurses rally in Vancouver, IHIT identifies latest murder victim in Pitt Meadows and more

1. Nurses gather in Vancouver to demand the province to act

More than 150 nurses to gather outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursday to urge the provincial government to include nurses in recent mental health legislation. See more > 

2. Police investigating targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Three bullet holes could be seen in the house at 10168 Fairview on Thursday morning, one in a window, two in the frame. See more >

3. Watch out for fake $20 bills, Abbotsford police warn

Sgt. Judy Bird said fraudsters are creating fake bills by taping clear plastic “hologram” panels into computer-printed “bills” and passing them on to local businesses. See more >

4. Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

A passerby finding the body of a Delta man marks the fifth murder in about two weeks in Metro Vancouver. See more >

5. Cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

The province and the Union of B.C. Municipalities are set to discuss how they will share the increased fine revenue set to come in from upgrades to red-light cameras and electronic ticketing. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
5 to start your day

‘Graffiti wall’ joins three murals in Newton’s ‘festival alley’

Newton BIA says this is the first commissioned graffiti wall in Surrey

Youth leading charge in addressing youth homelessness

A youth council is hosting a townhall meeting aimed at increasing awareness of the issue in Langley.

UPDATE: South end of 176 Street reopened to traffic, police incident resolved

Reports of man with rifle lead to police closing Highway 15 earlier in the day Thursday.

Soggy too often, a Surrey festival’s planners yearn for just one sunny June day

Organizers of Surrey Fest Downtown moved their event to September last year — but it rained then, too

Surrey takes journey into parkour

The city’s first parkour program will be starting this summer, based out of Cloverdale

VIDEO: Humpback whales spotted feeding near White Rock pier

Animals spend afternoon feeding in Strait of Georgia

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

NHL players, Olympians and thousands of others attended the benefit concert

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

A volcano on the Big Island erupted Thursday sending lava shooting into the sky

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

