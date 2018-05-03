5 to start your day

Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more

1. Surrey man says he illegally cut peacock tree out of desperation

While a city official said they are taking the destruction of the Sullivan Heights tree “very seriously,” Parm Brar said he felt he was out of options after pleading for three years with the city to do something about the birds. See more >

I've seen close to 10 peacocks wandering the streets outside the home where a tree known to be where they nest was illegally cut down. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/B2xQR5FefW — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) May 1, 2018

2. Delta council gives preliminary approval to Ladner casino

The project would see a six-storey casino built on the current Town & Country Inn site by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., complete with 500 slot machines and 24 gaming tables. It would also include a 124-room hotel, three restaurants and a 7,000 square foot banquet hall for meetings. See more >

“If we have a casino, it’s doesn’t make this community not a farming community.” She said she’s gone back and forth. “I really think it can fit. We do have oversight … much more so than the City of Richmond.” — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) May 3, 2018

3. LRT car showcased for first time in Surrey

On Monday, TransLink announced it will cost a total of $1.65 billion to roll out out the first phase of Surrey light rail by 2024. CEO Kevin Desmond said that costs for the Surrey-Newton-Guildford line have gone up by 33 per cent ($410 million) since 2015. See more >

Mayor Linda Hepner speaking about LRT at demo event in #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/NxCTjAxikN — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) May 2, 2018

4. Drugs, cash, automobiles seized in Chilliwack bust at two homes

Three individuals face possible charges after RCMP drug raids at two homes, one in Chilliwack proper and one on Promontory. See more >

5. Still skating (and scoring goals) at 73 years old

Garry Newport’s earliest hockey memory dates back to the day in 1952 when arrived at the rink without his pants. See more >

