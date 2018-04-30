5 to start your day

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ package in Surrey, gas prices keep rising and more

1. Surrey RCMP destroy ‘suspicious package’

According to a release, officers found the package inside a vehicle near King George Boulevard and 102nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on April 28.

2. Blaze breaks out in basement of Abbotsford home

When crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service arrived, flames were shooting out of the basement and quickly spreading to the rest of the house.

3. Gas prices keep rising

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Langley gas stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high.

4. Transit Police cruiser involved in Surrey crash

At least one person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the freelancer.

5. Stabbing sends man to Abbotsford hospital with serious injuries

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after being found early Sunday morning with puncture wounds in the driveway of a home where another stabbing occurred last fall.

