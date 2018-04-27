5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

1. Police probe suspicous death, vehicle fire in South Surrey

Unconfirmed reports suggest the person was shot, but police said the investigation remains in its early stages. See more >

2. Deadline passes, but Lower Mainland daycares not opting in

“I want to opt in. Give me some more information. Calm my fears,” says one daycare operator. See more >

3. 78 farmworkers displaced after Abbotsford farm fire

Five fire crews responded to the blaze, which belched smoke over Highway 1 but didn’t significantly impact traffic. Crews were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly upon arriving. See more >

4. Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

Zhi Ping Guo was ordered to pay $36,417.68 for mushrooms surreptitiously loaded into his van from a Langley warehouse. See more >

5. Airport-sponsored puppies attend first day of training

Wilbur, Orville and Amelia are studying to be the best assistance dogs they can be. See more >

Previous story
Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Just Posted

Surrey murderer can’t apply for parole until he’s served 15 years

Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, shot Bradley McPherson, 28, at house party in Newton on Christmas Eve 2011

Surrey School District maps potential catchment areas

Zones are to incorporate the under-construction Grandview Heights Secondary

Metro Vancouver board members drop pension hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

Violent crimes in Surrey up nine per cent

This is comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

Most Read