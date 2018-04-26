5 to start your day

3-alarm fire guts East Vancouver print shop, prison escapee back in custody and more

1. 83-year-old convicted murderer back in custody after escaping prison

Ralph Whitfield Morris managed to escape Mission Institution Wednesday afternoon, leading to a manhunt across the Fraser Valley. See more >

2. 3-alarm fire guts East Vancouver print shop

When crews arrived, witnesses said the one-story building, which houses Metropolitan Fine Printers, had smoke billowing out of it, with a well-advanced fire inside. See more >

3. Millennials in Vancouver get least value for their real estate dollar: report

People aged 25 to 31 years old earn an average salary of about $38,000 a year, according to a report Thursday by Royal LePage, which translates into a typical maximum homebuying budget of about $203,000. See more >

4. Surrey RCMP investigate after girl says suspicious person followed her

“The unknown person followed the girl until she caught up with a group of people walking in the area.” See more >

5. Celebration of life for Maple Ridge mother killed in hit-and-run

Friends and family of Tassis Vix, who leeaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, will join together to celebrate her life. She was killed earlier this month in a hit-and-run. See more >

Police cruiser crash closes part of Surrey’s King George Boulevard

Collision with Mustang had intersection closed in all directions at 104th Avenue Wednesday night

John Volken Academy donates $10K of product to Surrey Food Bank

Food bank director notes an increase in working families and immigrants using the charity

Delta conference invites students, parents to discuss education

EdCamp allows parents, teachers and students to share their thoughts on school system

Surrey MLAs share stage with Sikh separatist slogan

Liberal MLAs declined to after seeing controversial banner

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

LIVE: TSB findings on plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child advocate to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

