5 to start your day

Police take down knife-wielding man, Port Mann Bridge closed Tuesday night and more

1. Knife-wielding man pepper sprayed, shot with plastic bullets in police takedown

A man believed to be high on drugs was pepper sprayed, shot with plastic bullets and eventually arrested after slashing a truck’s tire in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon, police say. See more >

2. 300 rabbits vaccinated in South Surrey

Four veterinarians and a group of volunteers set up an assembly line of rapid fire vaccinations at Urban Safari Rescue Society on 176 Street, catching, passing and vaccinating approximately 300 football-sized rabbits within a couple of hours. See more >

Dr. Dilbag Rana injects a rabbit while Dan Watson holds the animal Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

3. B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

In its latest report, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) states that the living wage varies between $16.51 for those in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver. See more >

4. Person in custody after Mounties closed Port Mann Bridge

RCMP say the ordeal ended with one person being taken into custody and that no one was hurt. See more >

5. After 10 years, inquest to be held into shooting death of Mission woman

Lisa Dudley was left to die for four days before police found her. See more >

Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.(Black Press files)

