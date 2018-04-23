5 to start your day

Surrey celebrates Vaisakhi, Chilliwack Creep Catchers perform a sting and more

1. Sun shines down on Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade

The Surrey celebration considered the biggest in North America and one of the largest outside India. See more >

2. Fraser Health patients to see 23% hike in knee, hip replacement surgeries

Fraser Health patients will now have access to the first-available surgeon and a streamline intake system as part of the province’s four-part surgical strategy. See more >

Fraser Health board chair Jim Sinclair. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

3. Chilliwack Creep Catchers conduct sting in front of newspaper office

A man who got off a Fraser Valley Express bus in front of the Chilliwack Progress office Friday afternoon allegedly to meet a 13-year-old girl was in for a shock when he was greeted instead by the Chilliwack Creep Catchers. See more >

Members of the Chilliwack Creep Catchers confront a man who got off the Route 66 bus Friday afternoon in front of the Chilliwack Progress office. (Sarah Gawdin/ The Progress)

4. Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

Between Chris Adam being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and his wife Charlene suffering a stroke, this Aldergrove family has faced their fair share of hard times, and now they’re in desperate need of help fixing up their home, said pastor Michael Dauncey. See more >

Aldergrove’s Chris and Charlene Adam, and their family, were picked for this year’s Extreme Home Repair. (Special to the Langley Advance)

5. One person arrested after man killed in Vancouver

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a 55-year-old man’s death. See more >

