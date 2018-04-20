5 to start your day

Judge to rule on health of accused in Abbotsford stabbing, Vaisakhi kicks off in Surrey and more

1. Judge to give decision today in Gabriel Klein ‘fitness’ hearing

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to give her decision today on whether a man accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring another is fit to stand trial. See more >

Klein’s lawyer Martin Peters is giving his submissions. Says that if Klein is found unfit, the BC Review Board would conduct its own assessment of Klein within 45 days. If they don’t agree with the ruling, Klein could be sent back to court. — Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) April 19, 2018

2. UBC offers to help pay for SkyTrain extension to campus

UBC has long wanted a rapid transit line to its campus and is now willing to help fund it as long as there is no money taken from education funding. See more >

3. Vancouver police investigating suspicious incident at church

Parishoners were left feeling concerned for their safety after someone secured the front doors from the outside of XXXX church while attending mass. See more >

. @VancouverPD say they are looking for witnessed after concerning incident at Standard Holiness Church where ppl "secured" front doors of church during mass on April 5 @ 7p.m. Motive not known, people got out safe through side door. pic.twitter.com/s99iPrxsKL — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) April 19, 2018

4. A weekend staying at Maple Ridge’s tent city

“I just thought in order to have a better understanding of what the folks go through, I really needed to spend a few days down there.” See more >

5. 500,000 expected to gather in Surrey for Vaisakhi

Last year’s parade drew more than 400,000 people, and this year’s turnout is expected to be another record-breaker. See more >

