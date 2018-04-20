5 to start your day

Judge to rule on health of accused in Abbotsford stabbing, Vaisakhi kicks off in Surrey and more

1. Judge to give decision today in Gabriel Klein ‘fitness’ hearing

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to give her decision today on whether a man accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring another is fit to stand trial. See more >

2. UBC offers to help pay for SkyTrain extension to campus

UBC has long wanted a rapid transit line to its campus and is now willing to help fund it as long as there is no money taken from education funding. See more >

3. Vancouver police investigating suspicious incident at church

Parishoners were left feeling concerned for their safety after someone secured the front doors from the outside of XXXX church while attending mass. See more >

4. A weekend staying at Maple Ridge’s tent city

“I just thought in order to have a better understanding of what the folks go through, I really needed to spend a few days down there.” See more >

5. 500,000 expected to gather in Surrey for Vaisakhi

Last year’s parade drew more than 400,000 people, and this year’s turnout is expected to be another record-breaker. See more >

Just Posted

VAISAKHI: Surrey’s parade through the years

A look back at the history of Surrey’s annual celebration

Cloverdale Save-On-Foods opens wine department

Cloverdale Save-On-Foods the 17th location to sell wine in store

VAISAKHI: Surrey celebrates Saturday

Up to half a million people expected to gather in Newton for 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade

Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

Detour for northbound traffic in effect from Friday night to Wednesday

Actor hits playhouse tonight, in honour of her sister

Langley’s Elyse Ritchie may be an administrator by day, but by night she loves being on stage.

VAISAKHI: A Surrey piper’s musical harmony

Music director for Crossroads United Church in North Delta plays flute for Indian Standard Time

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

