5 to start your day

1. Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

An adult raccoon was recovered by the Critter Care Wildlife Society after it was found wandering around a neighbourhood in Burnaby last Thursday. The male’s right paw was snared in a cuff-styled duke trap. See more >

2. Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

An Indigenous mural is being brought to life in Newton this week, and it’s the second on the same building in the span of a year. See more >

Artists Danny Fernandez and Corey Bulpitt create an Indigenous mural along 72nd Avenue in Newton on Tuesday (April 17). (Submitted photos)

3. Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Wine, beer and spirits will be sold via the “store within a store” model approved by the B.C. government back in 2015. See more >

Vancouver will begin taking applications for grocery store liquor sales in May. (Black Press file)

4. Young Chilliwack girl raises more than $1,000 for family devastated by fire

When 12-year-old Chase Lloyd heard about a local family of six losing their rental house in a devastating fire, she had just earned more than $150 in her elementary school’s young entrepreneur program. See more >

After earning money selling emoji pillows at her school’s young entrepreneurship day, 12-year-old Chase Lloyd decided to donate $20 to a family who lost everything to fire. That $20 snowballed into more than $1,000. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5. Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Gabriel Klein, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. See more >

This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November.

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

