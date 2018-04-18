5 to start your day

Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest, man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

1. Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

“The suspect has occupied the number one spot on Richmond RCMP’s most wanted list for well over a year,” notes an RCMP release, “and was second most wanted person on the BAITCar/Integrated Municipal Police Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) Top Ten.” See more >

2. BNSF offers to discuss railway’s debris-clearing ‘practices’

Nearby residents claimed that the railway had dumped debris including mud, boulders and trees onto the Semiahmoo foreshore. See more >

A BNSF train rolls north along the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s waterfront tracks Jan. 30, past one of the slides that reader Erik Seiz photographed that same day. (Erik Seiz photo)

3. Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

A former University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) student who allegedly threatened to “get a gun and shoot up a classroom” also made a list of 10 historic mass shootings across North America. See more >

4. Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could now have their driver’s licences taken away. See more >

5. Yale First Nation to build tiny homes for sale and rent

The idea is to build a dozen 280-square-foot homes on the Nation’s land about 10 minutes outside of Hope along Highway 7, for rent at affordable rates to any members of the community. See more >

The Yale First Nation housing team are housing intern Talon Coghill, left, housing manager Crystal Sedore and housing intern Austin Heino. The latest housing project is a dozen tiny homes, which will be rented out to the community, as an economic development project for the Nation. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Just Posted

Sniffing out the competition at Surrey ‘Scent-Topia’ event

Surrey Animal Resource Centre hosts their first-ever ‘nose work’ competition

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

A semitruck lost its load on Hwy 17 near the 91 Connector around 8 a.m. this morning

‘Cutting-edge’ virtual reality showcased at SFU Surrey

Immersive Environments Spring Showcase featured fourth-year student work

Surrey, White Rock runners battle rain, wind at Boston Marathon

More than 20 local runners cross finish line of prestigious race Monday

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

