5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

1. Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion remains stuck in gridlock following a Sunday morning meeting between Premier John Horgan, Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See more >

2. Abbotsford mom is fighting to get kids back from Lebanon

Their mom, Shelley, and stepdad, Dean, believed that Tarabichi would return the kids to school on April 3, as he had been authorized by the courts to do. But they never showed up. See more >

3. Plane lands in field at Pitt Meadows airport

A plane reportedly ran our of fuel and had to land in a field Sunday by Pitt Meadows airport. See more >

4. Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low income residents: economist

Senior economist Marc Lee believes that mobility pricing, which charges drivers for driving at various times and in locations, could reduce congestion here like it did in cities like London, Stockholm and Singapore, where it’s been used for years. See more >

5. Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages, the release states. See more >

PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’

Just Posted

Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar

Venue was reno’d and reopened in January as a place for live music

South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

“All these little things, they do such a big difference”

North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt

Banner ‘one more thing the little community of North Delta’ can do to show support

Delta police say eTicketing ‘well-received’ by traffic enforcement officers

The pilot program has been in place in Delta since March 5 of this year

Theatre helps boost Fort Langley boy’s self-confidence

A tech-savvy preteen volunteers with upcoming Surrey Little Theatre play.

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low income residents: economist

Metro Vancouver drivers could pay more to drive in the coming months

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Transit police practice ‘critical incident’ response at Waterfront Station

Monday morning exercise will prepare police for a live shooter situation

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain

