5 to start your day

Canada not performing at Celebration of Life, online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

1. Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

The annual fireworks display will take place in English Bay in the days leading up to the B.C. Day long weekend. See more >

It's official! Teams from South Africa, Sweden, & South Korea will compete at this year's #CelebofLight. Tickets on sale April 13 at 10AM PT, don't forget to subscribe for festival exclusives and updates. https://t.co/ykVETZzGQ2 pic.twitter.com/BCvrmqO0Ts — Celebration of Light (@CelebOfLight) April 10, 2018

2. Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

“Now after this four year term as Mayor, nine years as Councillor and more than two decades as a senior staff member, I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,” Hepner said in a statement. See more >

3. Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after Langley father complains

The “I feel pretty” trailer showed the excerpts from the raunchy comedy, which is rated PG-13 for “coarse language; sexually suggestive scene (and) nudity.” See more >

BREAKING: Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner won’t run in this fall’s election pic.twitter.com/abx6Lbz2i5 — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) April 11, 2018

4. Online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

A male and a female in their 20s from Chilliwack are facing charges after being arrested by RCMP for an alleged online dating robbery. See more >

5. Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Langley’s pro lacrosse team will literally be selling the jerseys off their backs Friday night, to help the families of the Humboldt Broncos. See more >

