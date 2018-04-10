5 to start your day

Errol Povah holds up his sign in front of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

“These are matters of public importance in which the attorney general ought to intervene and take over. They ought not to be left in the hands of Trans Mountain.” See more >

2. Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

The 58-year-old faces one count each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography from May 1, 2010. He also faces the same charges with an offence date of March 17, 2015. See more >

3. Abbotsford Tulip Festival opens, but colour still to come

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is now open, although green is still the dominant colour at the North Parallel Road site. See more >

4. Horse succumbs after hours in east Maple Ridge well

After struggling to get out of the brick well, the horse had injured his hind legs too much that tissue and muscle were just falling away from the bone and tendons. See more >

Mozart the horse. (File)

5. Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Two men in Surrey have died as a result of a house fire in Tynehead early Monday morning. See more >

