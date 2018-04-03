5 to start your day

1. New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

A $4.1-billion funding agreement between Ottawa and B.C. has unlocked the $2.2 billion in federal money that TransLink needs to complete the next phase of its 10-year vision to improve transit and transportation in Metro Vancouver. See more >

Mayors Corrigan and @MayorStewart with Ministers @SohiAmarjeet and @clairetrevena announcing signing of federal-provincial infrastructure funding program that pave the way for 10-Year Vision. Good news. Onwards! pic.twitter.com/GaTicRzrcX — Mayors' Council (@mayors_council) April 2, 2018

2. Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you. See more >

3. Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Selected second and third overall at the 1999 draft after the Canucks made a series of trades to grab both players, the Sedin twins were the face of the franchise for the majority of their careers. See more >

4. Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

An Abbotsford man who looked at a rental home this weekend was so horrified by the mould and run-down conditions he witnessed that he is sharing photos of the residence as a warning to others. See more >

5. Two arrested after after teen beaten in drug deal gone wrong

Police were told that when a 17-year-old got into a car in order to buy drugs, they were allegedly threatened with a pistol and robbed of cash and a cell phone before being assaulted by two teens. See more >

