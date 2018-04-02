5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigating in Chilliwack, no new water park for South Surrey and more

1. IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Friday afternoon in Chilliwack, where an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road. See more >

2. Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

The $150-million, 400-room hotel and water park was first publicly mentioned during Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address in May. See more >

3. Egg scramble at historic Fort Langley

There were dozen of small children waiting for the bell at historic Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, scene of an “egg scramble” that saw staff at the heritage site lay down a tarp with a giant map of B.C., then sprinkle it with chocolate Easter eggs. See more >

4. Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are facing fuel costs of up to 155.9 at some gas bars. See more >

5. Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

A vehicle had been left on the car deck of a 9 p.m. sailing Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and ferry staff were unable to locate the owner on board, once the ship docked at Tsawwassen. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

