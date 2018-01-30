5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river, hundreds attend homeless shelter forum and more

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

Search for North Vancouver male kayaker is now a recovery operation. Emergency crews are dealing with darkness and swift water conditions. Further media updates will be made as this recovery unfolds. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 30, 2018

Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Friends and family of Abbotsford's Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old.

Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

"This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fueled by alcohol, that got out of hand," police said.

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

Mayor's Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday that Grade 6 might not be early enough for anti-gang education.

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

A forum looking to hear from Maple Ridge residents about the latest shelter proposal drew hundreds.