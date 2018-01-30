5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river, hundreds attend homeless shelter forum and more

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon. See more >

Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Friends and family of Abbotsford’s Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old. See more >

Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

“This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fueled by alcohol, that got out of hand,” police said. See more >

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

Mayor’s Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday that Grade 6 might not be early enough for anti-gang education. See more >

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

A forum looking to hear from Maple Ridge residents about the latest shelter proposal drew hundreds. See more >

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Just Posted

Surrey house hit with bullets Monday night

No reported injuries or suspects after incident near 88th Avenue and 132nd Street

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

‘We’re hearing that ages six to 12 are the ones we need to be targeting’

Surrey home under construction catches fire

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 10900-block of 148th Street

South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood

Hundreds remember Delta baseball player at celebration of life

Kyle Losse passed away on Jan. 23, after being admitted to hospital following a head injury

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATED: Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind

