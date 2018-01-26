5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

1. Homicide team called in after two found dead in Surrey house fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke rising out of an up-scale home. The deaths have been deemed suspicious. See more >

2. Chilliwack restaurant caught in trademark debacle with Browns Socialhouse

The owners of Wellington Social House have been ordered through a cease and desist to change the name of their family business, due to trademark infringement, the franchise claims. See more >

3. WATCH: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

The snow on B.C. mountains have been a treat for skiiers and snowboarders – but footage shows just how quickly fun can turn into a near-tragic experience. See more >

4. Langley truck driver on the mend after getting caught in a rockslide

Matt Ruscheinski’s been stuck behind mudslides and avalanches – but never in the middle of falling boulders. See more >

5. Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

“She was caught in this trap and totally immobilized, limp, dead on the floor, it looked like,” the owner said. See more >

Previous story
VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank
Next story
A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

Just Posted

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

Police officer bear-maced during Surrey traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

VIDEO: Langley arts venue hosting Shari Ulrich concert

She plays violin, mandolin, piano, guitar, dulcimer and harmonica, and is at Bez Arts Hut Feb. 9.

Federal court kills bid to stop coal transfer facility at Surrey docks

Ecojustice lawyers yet to decide if they’ll appeal the decision

UPDATE: Surrey gets a bit of snow Thursday

Readers send in weather updates from across the region

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Court hears FBI evidence against B.C. developer

A Lower Mainland condo developer is awaiting a ruling on extradition to the U.S.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

Most Read