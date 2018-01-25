5 to start your day

1. Victoria man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park
Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries, and witnesses are questioning the safety protocols in place. See more >
2. Abbotsford schools might shorten spring break
The reason? Teachers’ grievance. The decision will come in February. See more >
3. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Vancouver mom
Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10, after she failed to pick-up her children from school. See more >
4. North Delta grow op shows problems with overlapping pot rules
The grow-op had 448 more plants than it was allowed, but chief says there may be no repercussions. See more >
5. Time stands still for Chilliwack’s famously incorrect clock
An iconic clock tower famously known for giving the wrong time faced ice and wind damage recently – now telling no time at all. See more >