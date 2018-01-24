5 to start your day

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, B.C. Liberal candidates debate in Vancouver and more

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

The six candidates were in Vancouver Tuesday night, in on last square-off before the 60,000 Liberal members vote or their next party leader. See more >

@Mike_de_Jong tests @DianneWatts4BC on US lumber, asking whether quota or tax is better. She talks about "raw log" exports, says she's not an expert #bclib18 pic.twitter.com/9n3ciNUMNW — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) January 24, 2018

Delta Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Tsawwassen hit-and-run

Police say a Ford Ranger pickup, possibly dark green, stopped before allegedly fleeing the scene. See more >

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut, and Sobeys – the owner of the supermarkets – says jobs will be lost. See more >

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card, instead of a Compass Card. See more >

Pictures show how the ice storm of 1935 paralyzed the Fraser Valley

This last few months of ice and stow have wreaked havoc on parts of the region, and we compare the newest storms with photos from the great ice storm o 1935. See more >