5 to start your day

Township of Langley firefighters at the scene of a downed tree that took out a power line on 72 Avenue near 210 Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Wind storm causes weekend power outages, thousands join women’s marches, and more

1. Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast were in the dark Sunday morning. See more >

2. Thousands join women’s marches across B.C.

Saturday marked one year since the first Women’s March on Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year in office. See more >

3. Elderly woman found wandering in Surrey reunited with family

RCMP had asked the public to help identify a South Asian woman who was not able to communicate with officers. See more >

4. Classic pickup hits barrier along Lougheed Highway

The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes in Maple Ridge. See more >

5. B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something so risky? See more >


REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

City removes signs opposing housing development at Surrey golf course

While opponents claim political interference, City of Surrey says signs were not lawfully erected

Make and break New Year’s ‘WrestleLutions’ this Saturday

Cloverdale-based All Star Wrestling presenting full line up Saturday, Jan. 27

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

ZYTARUK: Only the truth, and nothing but

Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.

Meet the Retrogrades: Delta school administrators’ band moving from cover songs to original material

Original songs “the next level” for band with a solid repertoire of music from more than 40 artists

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Niels Hoegel, serving a life sentence for two murders, has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings.

Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years

The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Klaus’s parents and sister in a rural home near Castor, Alberta

