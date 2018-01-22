5 to start your day

Wind storm causes weekend power outages, thousands join women’s marches, and more

Township of Langley firefighters at the scene of a downed tree that took out a power line on 72 Avenue near 210 Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

1. Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast were in the dark Sunday morning. See more >

Wow wow wow wow wind continuing, as seen from my backyard in #MapleRidge – @bchydro says more than 65,000 homes in Lower Mainland & Vancouver Island are without power @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/mivedoSN9t — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 21, 2018

2. Thousands join women’s marches across B.C.

Saturday marked one year since the first Women’s March on Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year in office. See more >

3. Elderly woman found wandering in Surrey reunited with family

RCMP had asked the public to help identify a South Asian woman who was not able to communicate with officers. See more >

4. Classic pickup hits barrier along Lougheed Highway

The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes in Maple Ridge. See more >

5. B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something so risky? See more >

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018



