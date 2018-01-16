5 to start your day

1. ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies
The 15-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting while driving home with his family. See more >
JUST IN: The 15 y/o boy hit in Saturday's late night shooting in Vancouver is on life support and not expected to make it, @VancouverPD say. Story to come. @BlackPressMedia
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 15, 2018
2. Union files human rights complaint over Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments
The union said his attitudes, expressed online, in board meetings and in spoken public forums, created “an unsafe work environment for CUPE members and other Board employee.” See more >
Well this is big news tonight. But what does this mean in the long run? I have so many questions! #humanrights #sogi123 @MorganeOgerNDP @sd33Dpac @ConstanceKTown #chilliwack #sd33 #sd33learns https://t.co/Tc3B5zimWe
— Jessica Peters (@CHWKcommunity) January 16, 2018
3. Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT
Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20 of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bonin’s death. See more >
The body of Michael Bonin “wasn’t there for a long time” before it was found by a passerby on a forest service road near Hope, said Cpl. Frank Jang of @HomicideTeam. @BlackPressMedia
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 15, 2018
4. Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads
A commission tasked with figuring out how mobility pricing should work in Metro Vancouver released its first report on Tuesday, outlining two possibilities: “congestion point” charges or distance-based charges. See more >
Here it is: congestion point charges or distance-based charges are the @itstimemv Independent Mobility Pricing Commission's two proposed options to pay for #MetroVancouver transportation. What do you think? @BlackPressMediahttps://t.co/b6rUCqX7db
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 16, 2018
5. 152 Street overpass repairs to start
The overpass was hit by a truck late last year. See more >
Province says work to begin in coming weeks on 152 St overpass on Highway 99. No est. time of completion. A semi-truck hit the overpass back in December. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/66Y37i63KB
— Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) January 16, 2018