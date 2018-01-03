5 to start your day

‘Car smashed to pieces’ in Sea-to-Sky crash, condo property values shoot up and more

Six people were taken to hospital after a head on collision closed the Sea-to-Sky for seven hours Tuesday night. (Richy Middleton photo)

1. Six people taken to hospital in serious or critical condition after Sea-to-Sky crash

“The southbound car in the ditch is smashed to pieces… and facing northwards. It appears to have spun a complete 180,” a bystander told Black Press. See more >

Photos of the crash on the Sea-to-Sky just north of Squamish, c/o Richy Middleton. He says three cars where involved in the crash, one “absolutely totalled” and that RCMP tell drivers the highway could be closed for 10 hours.https://t.co/dCJkIdwbtm@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/sLdJnywkUU — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 3, 2018

2. Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

A Surrey man convicted of drug and gun crimes related to a methamphetamine smuggling operation between here and New Zealand has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. See more >

3. No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

“Women who are trying to decide whether to have a medical or surgical abortion should be making that decision based on their health, not on their postal code, UBC associate Dr. Wendy Norman said. See more >

#BC announces that it will now cover the cost of abortion drug Mifegymiso, which can be used as an alternative to surgical abortion for the first nine weeks of pregnancy. Out of pocket cost was $300#BCpoli @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 2, 2018

4. White Rock seeks source of lingering bad smell

Resident Marilynn McGlenen posts on the page that there is a “very strong sulphur/gas smell on Best between Russell and Roper, especially around the area of the Salvation Army church.” See more >

5. Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

Rural Chilliwack, Langley City and Abbotsford saw the highest average increases in residential property values with 22 per cent, 20 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. See more >

2018 @bcassessment stats are out and if you own a condo or a townhouse, you can expect to see the biggest increase in property value: @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/xF7hqQksCi — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 2, 2018

