5 to start your day

Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more

1. Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro repair crews say fewer than 200 customers remained without power early Tuesday, five days after ice storms cut electricity to thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. See more >

2. New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

A watch person called about a fire burning in a wall above a piece of equipment employees had been performing maintenance work earlier Sunday. See more >

3. Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A Canadian pilot and prominent British businessman and his family were killed in a seaplane crash in Australia. See more >

4. B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

While most the province was ringing in the New Year, Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill were saying hello to their first child at Surrey Memorial Hospital. See more >

5. B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

From wildfires to snowstorms, take a look back at the year in B.C. news. See more >

