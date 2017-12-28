(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

Previous story
MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more