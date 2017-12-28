5 to start your day

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck
A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >
2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr
The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >
3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight
The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >
4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley
Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >
5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago
Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >