5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >