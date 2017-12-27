5 to start your day

1. Boxing Day madness hits B.C.

Just a day after all the Christmas presents are opened and Santa has returned to the North, shoppers are getting ready to brave the malls and stores across the country to find the deals of the year. See more >

2. Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

Surrey Fire reportedly attended a fire at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26). See more >

3. Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves for up to 20 centimetres of snow over the next few days, according to Environment Canada. See more >

Snowfall & Winter Storm warnings issued for https://t.co/n15cXCtqYH Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley. #bcstorm — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 27, 2017

4. Fraser Valley squad spreading its wings, heading to prestigious Calgary hockey tournament

This marks the 40th year of the tournament with 33 teams hitting the ice in both the male and female divisions. See more >

5. Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

The holidays just got a little sweeter for a few lucky British Columbians following the most recent Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.