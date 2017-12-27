5 to start your day

Boxing Day madness, snow hits the Lower Mainland and more

1. Boxing Day madness hits B.C.

Just a day after all the Christmas presents are opened and Santa has returned to the North, shoppers are getting ready to brave the malls and stores across the country to find the deals of the year. See more >

2. Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

Surrey Fire reportedly attended a fire at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 26). See more >

3. Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves for up to 20 centimetres of snow over the next few days, according to Environment Canada. See more >

4. Fraser Valley squad spreading its wings, heading to prestigious Calgary hockey tournament

This marks the 40th year of the tournament with 33 teams hitting the ice in both the male and female divisions. See more >

5. Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

The holidays just got a little sweeter for a few lucky British Columbians following the most recent Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws. See more >

Just Posted

Langley ice rink gets green upgrade

A provincial grant will partially fund a heat pump.

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

LIST: Surrey’s upcoming Christmas tree chipping fundraisers, bottle drives

Chip-in for community causes this new year and recycle your tree, bottles

Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

Man allegedly robbed Cloverdale convenience store at knifepoint in November

Retirement time for Surrey’s long-established ‘Tom the Tire Guy’

End of the road for Tom Erickson in Bridgeview, on lot owned by auto-biz buddy Bruce Iggulden

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

